Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.