Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.