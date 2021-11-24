 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

