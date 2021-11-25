Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temper…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…