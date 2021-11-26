 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

