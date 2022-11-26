Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
