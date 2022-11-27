Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.