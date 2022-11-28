Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead…