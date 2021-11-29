 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

