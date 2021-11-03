 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert