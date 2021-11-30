 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

