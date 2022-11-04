 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

