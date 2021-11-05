 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

