Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

