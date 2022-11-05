Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…
Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Roanoke people w…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 59F. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in t…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…