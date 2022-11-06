Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.