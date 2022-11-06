Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the clouds that will cover most of Southwest Virginia this weekend, there will not be a lot of rain, and by November standards, it wil…
Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 59F. W…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in t…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.