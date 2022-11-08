 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

