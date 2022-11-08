Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.