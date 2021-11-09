 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

