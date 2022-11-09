Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.