Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 12:32 AM EDT until SAT 4:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
