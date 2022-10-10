Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. W…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…