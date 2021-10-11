Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.