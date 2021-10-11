Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What looked like a Wednesday-Thursday soaking to start the week is now looking more like a Friday-Saturday soaking, and maybe not quite as hea…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scatter…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Scatter…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variab…