It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
