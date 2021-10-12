 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert