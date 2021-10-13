 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert