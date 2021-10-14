 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

