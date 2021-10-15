 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

