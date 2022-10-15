Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
