Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.