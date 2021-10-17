Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a m…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. It looks li…