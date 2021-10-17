 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

