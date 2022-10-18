Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.