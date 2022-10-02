Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.