Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.