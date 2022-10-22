Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.