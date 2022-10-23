Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.