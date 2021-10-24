 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

