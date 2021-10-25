Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
