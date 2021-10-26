Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.