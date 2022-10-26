Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.