Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

