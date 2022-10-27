Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't get too hung up on one particular winter outlook.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Roanoke. The forecast ca…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…