Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.