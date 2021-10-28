 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

