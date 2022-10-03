 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

