Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.