 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert