Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.