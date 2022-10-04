Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.