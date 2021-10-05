 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

