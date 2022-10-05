The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
This evening in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy ra…
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan o…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low…
This evening in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing…