Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.