Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.