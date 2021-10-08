Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.